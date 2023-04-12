Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” becomes her third RIAA-certified Diamond single

Lady Gaga‘s “Just Dance” celebrated its 15th anniversary over the weekend, and now it’s been RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of 10 million copies.

This is Gaga’s third Diamond-certified single, after “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face.” In 2014, Gaga became the first female artist to receive the RIAA’s Digital Diamond Award certification, which certifies sales of 10 million digital units, as opposed to physical singles.

To celebrate Gaga’s milestone, she’s rereleased merchandise from all her eras on her official online store. That means you can now buy items from The Fame, The Fame Monster, Born This Way, ARTPOP, Joanne and Chromatica, even if you didn’t get a chance to grab them when those albums first dropped.

A limited edition single featuring Gaga’s hit “Bloody Mary” is also available. As previously reported, the song recently hit the top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart after a sped-up version went viral on TikTok.

