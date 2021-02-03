Lake Barn Destroyed, Fire Nearly Takes Out Nearby House
LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Damage is estimated at $100,000 in a barn fire that nearly took out a house in Lake Township just outside of Hartville early Tuesday.
A pickup truck, and several ATVs in the barn were destroyed, but Uniontown and other firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to a house which was just six feet away.
No cause yet, but the fire did start near a wood burner that was in use at the time of the fire.
That fire along Lake Center Street near Meadow Lane Avenue NW.