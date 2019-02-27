Lake Erie Now Has the Same Legal Rights as A Person
By Sarah
Feb 27, 2019

Yesterday, residents in Toldeo voted to grant Lake Erie the same rights as a person. Now, people can sue on behalf of the lake if it is being polluted and they feel the government isn’t doing enough to protect the lake. The idea was drummed up back in 2014. A group of people met and discussed how the polluted lake was negatively affecting their lives.

While this is the first time a US eco-system has won the same legal rights of a person, similar legislation has been passed in other countries to protect important eco-systems.

SOURCE:VOX.COM

