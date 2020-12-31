      Weather Alert

Lake Grad Killed in Florida Crash, His Wife, Sister Badly Injured

Dec 31, 2020 @ 7:45am

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Florida (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy for some local families whose relatives were involved in a bad accident in Florida.

29-year-old James Knippenberg from Clinton was killed in the crash near St Augustine Florida.

He’s a Lake High graduate.

His 32-year-old wife Brittany had serious injuries; she’s a GlenOak High grad.

The two had gotten married just three months ago.

And 31-year-old Raquel Haralambou of Jacksonville Florida has critical injuries.

She is Knippenberg’s sister and was pregnant with twins; she lost the children.

She’s also a Lake grad.

Reports indicate they were struck head-on by a wrong way driver.

Haralambou’s husband was driving; he was also injured.

The Haralambous’ 2-year-old daughter was not hurt.

