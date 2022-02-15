Lake Man Being Arraigned Tuesday in Shooting Death of Newton Falls Man
LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Lake Township man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a 41-year-old Trumbull County man Sunday night in the township.
74-year-old Alfred Johnson was arrested by Uniontown police at his home on Starlight Circle NW, just outside of Uniontown.
Nicholas Oostdyk of Newton Falls was shot twice and and pronounced dead at an Akron hospital.
That’s why the Summit Medical Examiner is also on the case.
Police say the two men had argued before shots were fired.
Johnson is in Canton Municipal Court this morning for arraignment.