Lake Man Sentenced to 7-Plus Years in October Akron Traffic Death

Aug 19, 2021 @ 6:18am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was sentenced to seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday.

He had pleaded to charges connected to a deadly, wrong-way drunk driving crash in Akron last October.

64-year-old Larry Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI last month.

Akron police say Miller was eastbound on I-76 West when he struck a car driven by 27-year-old Clinton Churby from the town of Lattasburg in Wayne County.

It was Miller’s 5th OVI conviction.

