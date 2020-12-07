      Weather Alert

Lake Teen Faces Charges, Social Media Attention in Beehive Incident

Dec 7, 2020 @ 6:46am

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 15-year-old boy from the Uniontown area of Lake Township faces juvenile charges in connection with that beehive-burning incident behind a San Marino Avenue NW two weeks ago.

Uniontown police say the young man did not intend to damage the hive.

He claims he was curious about what was there and only lit a match because it was getting dark.

The incident got plenty of attention on social media.

The homeowners say hundreds of bees were lost in the incident.

