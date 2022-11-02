Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Lake’s Vaudrin Makes Cleveland Charge Roster

November 2, 2022 4:59PM EDT
A year after tearing his ACL in a summer league game for the Cavs, Lake high school grad Chandler Vaudrin is back healthy, on the court and will be playing for the Cleveland Charge.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Chandler Vaudrin #52 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after he suffered an injury during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers 87-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vaudrin, who played collegiately at both Walsh and Winthrop, has made the opening day roster for the Charge as an affiliate player at the forward poition.

(official Charge release) 11-2-22

CLEVELAND CHARGE FINALIZE 2022-23 OPENING DAY ROSTER

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their roster to begin the 2022-23 season.  The team has waived G Djimon Henson, G Remy Martin, and F Chris Walker to set the roster at 12 players, including 10 Charge players and a pair of Cavaliers Two-Way players.

The Charge roster is led by Cleveland Cavaliers Two-Way players F Mamadi Diakite and F Isaiah Mobley.  Four players also spent time in training camp with the Cavs and join the Charge as affiliate players: G Sharife Cooper, G Didi Louzada, F Jamorko Pickett, and F Chandler Vaudrin.  G Nate Hinton also was in training camp with the Cavs this past month, with the Charge acquiring his rights earlier this offseason in a trade.

 

Two players to training camp from their local open tryout: G/F Jermaine Haley and F Gabe Osabuohien.  The lone returning rights player rejoining from last year’s team is G Jordan Allen.  Cleveland took G Sam Merrill with the #1 overall pick in last Saturday’s NBA G League Draft, while also selecting G/F Rashad Vaughn with the 1st pick in the second round.

The team will begin the 2022-23 season at home when they host the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) at CSU’s Wolstein Center this Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.

The Charge’s detailed roster is below:

#

POS

PLAYER

HEIGHT

WEIGHT

BIRTHDATE

SCHOOL

ACQUIRED

55

G

Jordan Allen

6-4

195

3/14/1998

Rider

Returning

2

G

Sharife Cooper

6-1

180

6/11/2001

Auburn

Affiliate

21

F

Mamadi Diakite

6-9

224

1/21/1997

Virginia

Two-Way

10

G/F

Jermaine Haley

6-7

215

4/30/1997

West Virginia

Open Tryout

14

G/F

Nate Hinton

6-5

210

6/8/1999

Houston

Trade

0

G

Didi Louzada

6-5

188

7/2/1999

Brazil

Affiliate

5

G

Sam Merrill

6-4

197

5/15/1996

Utah State

Draft

15

F

Isaiah Mobley

6-10

240

9/24/1999

USC

Two-Way

3

F

Gabe Osabuohien

6-7

235

10/27/1998

West Virginia

Open Tryout

24

F

Jamorko Pickett

6-9

206

12/24/1997

Georgetown

Affiliate

1

F

Chandler Vaudrin

6-7

210

6/26/1997

Winthrop

Affiliate

20

G/F

Rashad Vaughn

6-6

202

8/16/1996

UNLV

Draft

Head Coach – Mike Gerrity (USC)

Associate Head Coach – Chris Darnell (William & Mary)

Assistant Coach – Kendall Chones (Colgate)

Assistant Coach – Omar Cook (St. John’s)

Assistant Coach – D.J. Ham (Northwood)

Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout  – Daniel Gibson (Texas)

Video Coordinator – Willie Williams (Cleveland State)

Head Athletic Trainer – Takuya Kikuchi (Oregon State)

Cleveland Clinic Athletic Trainer – Manny Economos (Indiana)

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Jamie Pasquin (Springfield College)

