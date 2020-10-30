Lance Bass And Rachel Bloom Are Making A ‘Road Trip Musical’ Movie About *NSYNC
Rachel Bloom, one of the writers of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is writing a script for a movie loosely based on NSYNC. The project will be about best friends who spend the summer following NSYNC on their last world tour. It will be based on a true story. Lance Bass is signed on to produce the project. He’s also the one who came up with the idea. Rachel describes the film as a “road trip musical” and has promised many nostalgic moments. Will you watch this NSYNC movie? Who was your favorite NSYNC band member?