      Weather Alert

Lance Bass And Rachel Bloom Are Making A ‘Road Trip Musical’ Movie About *NSYNC

Oct 30, 2020 @ 10:34am
NSYNC

Rachel Bloom, one of the writers of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is writing a script for a movie loosely based on NSYNC. The project will be about best friends who spend the summer following NSYNC on their last world tour. It will be based on a true story.  Lance Bass is signed on to produce the project. He’s also the one who came up with the idea.  Rachel describes the film as a “road trip musical” and has promised many nostalgic moments.  Will you watch this NSYNC movie? Who was your favorite NSYNC band member?

Popular Posts
twin skeletons wrapped in lighting
Pole-Dancing Skeletons Deemed ‘Inappropriate’ for Texas Neighborhood
Stark’s Most Hazardous Intersection: Perry at West Tusc
Atari Is Opening Gaming-Inspired Hotels Around The U.S., With Vintage Arcades And Pop Culture Nightclubs
Florida Man Steals A Bulldozer To Swipe Campaign Signs
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Heartfelt Essay About the Loss of Her Son Jack