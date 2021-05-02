      Weather Alert

Lance Bass Creates ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Dance Challenge

May 2, 2021 @ 11:07am

We’ve all seen the NSYNC and Justin Timberlake “It’s Gonna Be May” memes and jokes, and now Lance Bass is taking the joke up a notch.  He has created an “It’s Gonna Be May” dance challenge.

Of course, the dance is done to the NSYNC hit song “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Bass captioned the clip, “It’s #NationalDanceDay, so I’m gonna need y’all to duet this for #ItsGonnaBeMay Day tomorrow!!”

He added, “Guncle Lance is here to teach. Can’t wait to see your video.” What is your favorite and least favorite dance challenge on TikTok?

