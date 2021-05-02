Lance Bass Creates ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Dance Challenge
We’ve all seen the NSYNC and Justin Timberlake “It’s Gonna Be May” memes and jokes, and now Lance Bass is taking the joke up a notch. He has created an “It’s Gonna Be May” dance challenge.
Of course, the dance is done to the NSYNC hit song “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Bass captioned the clip, “It’s #NationalDanceDay, so I’m gonna need y’all to duet this for #ItsGonnaBeMay Day tomorrow!!”
He added, “Guncle Lance is here to teach. Can’t wait to see your video.” What is your favorite and least favorite dance challenge on TikTok?