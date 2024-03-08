Lance Bass Spilling Tea On New NSYNC Song

You’ve seen the tracklist where the tea was spilled that there is an NSYNC track called “Paradise” on Justin Timberlake’s upcoming album. Now Lance Bass says we’re gonna like it EVEN BETTER than their “Trolls Band Together” song!

He admits they recorded it awhile ago and it’s been tough to keep the secret!! He even goes as far as to say it’s one of his favorite they’ve EVER recorded together!!

Justin’s Everything I Thought It Was drops March 15th!