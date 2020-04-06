Landlord Gives Free Rent to Pizzeria Delivering Food to Hospitals in New York
A pizzeria in New York city is helping to feed the doctors and nurses working tirelessly fighting the coronavirus. The owners of the restaurant had heard from a friend of theirs who is a nurse that she didn’t have time to eat lunch one day so they decided to start delivering pizzas to the 40 hospitals in the city to make sure the health care workers had food to eat.
They deliver up to 400 pizzas a day to the 40 hospitals in all 5 boroughs and now they are getting some help. Their landlord has donated $20,000 to the effort and has cancelled their rent for the next 3 months. They are hoping that they will inspire others across the country to do the same.