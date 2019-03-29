Lane Restrictions As Road Project Ramps Up

(WHBC) – Drivers in Canton will be dealing with more lane restrictions as a sizable road construction project ramps up.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says, beginning Monday, April 1st, there will be various nightly lane restrictions at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Middlebranch Avenue NE/Harrisburg Road NE.

The lane restrictions will occur nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and allow crews to perform drainage repairs and roadway widening.

The $5.5 million project to re-align U.S. 62/Middlebranch/Harrisburg and 30th Street with a 3-legged roundabout is scheduled for completion by August of 2020.

ODOT says the roundabout, which will be a little south of U.S. 62, will help alleviate congestion and improve safety.