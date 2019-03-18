Lane Restrictions As Roundabout Project Begins

(WHBC) – Lane restrictions begin this week on U.S. 62 in the area of Middlebranch Avenue NE, Harrisburg Road NE and 30th Street NE in preparation for the roundabout project at that funky intersection.

U.S. 62 may be reduced to one lane at times, and then Middlebranch will be closed sometime in April for about 30 days and then later Harrisburg and 30th Street will be closed as crews build each leg of the large, 3-pronged roundabout.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the roundabout, which will be a little bit south of U.S. 62, will help alleviate congestion and improve safety.

“You hope to keep traffic moving with the roundabout, keep traffic flowing and lower speeds and that should reduce crashes and improve safety.”

He says the new roundabouts on State Route 619 in the Hartville area are being received well, and are improving safety.

The U.S. 62 roundabout project is slated for completion in the late summer of 2020.