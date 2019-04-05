Lane Restrictions Coming To Interstate 77

(WHBC) – As the temperature warms up, more and more orange barrels are popping up.

Beginning Monday night, drivers on a stretch of Interstate 77 in Canton will have to deal with some lane restrictions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says I-77 northbound and southbound between U.S. 62 and Shuffel Street will have various nightly lane restrictions as the pavement is repaired.

The lane restrictions will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning on Monday, April 8th.

ODOT says the $3.9 million microsurfacing project on I-77, US 62, SR 21 and SR 619 is scheduled to be completed by early August.