LANY teams with Surfaces for multi-date tour

Apr 11, 2022 @ 11:15am

The summer concert season is heating up, with LANY unveiling their 34-date North American tour that kicks off in August.

The “ex i never had” singers have named their trek the Summer Forever Tour and tapped Surfaces as their opening act.  The duo will get things started on August 3 with their first concert taking place at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Maryland.  They’ll hit the U.S. and Canada’s major cities, including Houston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Vancouver and more.

The multi-date trek wraps September 24 with a pit stop at Lumen Field – Muckleshoot Plaza in Seattle, Washington.  A full list of dates can be found on their official website

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15, starting at 10 a.m. local on Ticketmaster.com.   

