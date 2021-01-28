      Weather Alert

Last Chance to Supply Input for Area Campground, Lakes Recreation Updates

Jan 28, 2021 @ 4:57am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is ready to add amenities to its eight campgrounds including Atwood and Leesville Lakes, even though the parks just underwent $130 million in improvements over the last five years.

That’s because thanks to oil and gas stewardships on their properties, there’s another $65 million available to add amenities like trails and maybe even frisbee golf.

This is the final week for an online survey.

