Last Minute Gift Ideas
By Anastasia Otto
|
Dec 21, 2018 @ 11:08 PM
Christmas happy smiling young woman holds gift box in hands

Can you believe it, Christmas really is finally here! If you haven’t gotten your shopping done just yet, now might be a good time to start. Finding gifts in short notice can be tricky, but the right ones can have just as good of an effect. Here are some of my favorites:

Electric Car Blanket – Oh yes, plugs it in through your car charger, and you have yourself a cozy ride.

Guided Inspirational Journal – Help show you care and support someone with a self-help journal. I even would get one for myself.

Ceramic Wax Burner – They come in different sizes, for tables, and as nightlights. They’re affordable and useful, not to mention smell great too.

Wine Opener Set – Just don’t forget the wine too.

What are some of your go-to holiday gifts?

See more ideas here …

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gifts You Never Should Give Photographers Create Magical Christmas Portraits For Sick Kids Worldwide Parrot Orders Treats Through Amazon Alexa Most Successful People Start Their Day At What Time?! Hashtag Round Up – #WaysToScareKidsIntoBeingGood Smarter Sunday – Keyboards Are Meant To Slow Us Down
Comments