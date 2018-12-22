Last Minute Gift Ideas

Can you believe it, Christmas really is finally here! If you haven’t gotten your shopping done just yet, now might be a good time to start. Finding gifts in short notice can be tricky, but the right ones can have just as good of an effect. Here are some of my favorites:

Electric Car Blanket – Oh yes, plugs it in through your car charger, and you have yourself a cozy ride.

Guided Inspirational Journal – Help show you care and support someone with a self-help journal. I even would get one for myself.

Ceramic Wax Burner – They come in different sizes, for tables, and as nightlights. They’re affordable and useful, not to mention smell great too.

Wine Opener Set – Just don’t forget the wine too.

What are some of your go-to holiday gifts?

See more ideas here …