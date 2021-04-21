Late-Season Wet Snow, Power Lines Down in Some Areas
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As of 7 a.m., 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at the Akron Canton Airport, with a little bit more on the way says AccuWeather.
The snow was apparently heavy and wet enough in some areas, leading to lots of power outages.
As of 7 a.m., 46,000 without power across the First Energy and AEP Ohio services areas.
At that time there were no outages to report in Stark County.
There was a larger outage just north of downtown Akron.
There was minimal impact on the morning commute.