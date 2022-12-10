LATEST: Carrollton Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Carrollton High School Principal Dave Davis is now the acting superintendent of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

This, after the school board accepted the resignation of David Quattrochi on Friday afternoon.

The special board meeting was called after Quattrochi as well as board member Michael Pozdarec, his wife and high school art teacher Mary Jackie Pozdarec and an individual named Gus Nicolaus were named in a theft-in-office indictment.

Michael Pozderac did not attend the meeting.

That indictment was handed up by the county grand jury last week.

Further details from investigators from the State Auditor’s Office indicate the four were involved in a shell company that sold air purifiers to the district, making a total of $47,000 in profit.

The district used pandemic funds for that purchase.