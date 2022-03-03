      Weather Alert

Latest Congressional Dedistricting Map Splits Stark

Mar 3, 2022 @ 5:29am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday approved a new Congressional district map.

All Democrats on the commission voted against it though.

Under the map, Stark County would be split between the 13th and 6th districts.

The 6th reaches the southeast half of the county.

That’s the sprawling district that goes from Youngstown to Marietta.

And the 13th covers the northwest half of Stark and all of Summit.

The Ohio Supreme Court must approve.

The Columbus Dispatch says the GOP would likely hold on to at least ten of the state’s 15 seats.

Popular Posts
Welcome The Newest Member Of The 1 Billion Views Club
Shaq Buys a Few Vehicles For A Family With Nine Kids, Dinner And Dropping A Big Tip
Melissa McCarthy Doesn’t Know Why She Got Cast As “Ursula” Over Lizzo
Music notes: Shakira, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez
John Mayer tests positive for COVID for second time since January, postpones shows
Connect With Us Listen To Us On