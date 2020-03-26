      Breaking News
Stark County Hunger Task Force Amping Up Efforts to Feed Those in Need

Latest Corona Cancellation: PFHOF Drum Corps International Competition

Mar 26, 2020 @ 7:34pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival event is already off the calendar.

The August 3rd Drum Corps International competition at Infocision Stadium in Akron is cancelled.

The voting members of the Drum Corps pointed to the health of participants as well as travel issues.

They plan to return in 2021.

The entire summer tour has been cancelled, idling the Canton Bluecoats corps.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use