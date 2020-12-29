Latest Infant Mortality Report: Fewer Deaths in Ohio, Stark, But Work Continues
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Infant mortality numbers are down in both Ohio and Stark County from 2018 to 2019, but there’s still work to be done.
The 2019 Infant Mortality Report came out last week.
The Stark County Thrive Project has nearly two dozen Community Health Workers who work with women before and after birth, helping them remain healthy for their young children.
929 babies died between birth and age one in Ohio last year.
There were 22 baby deaths in Stark County, 26 in 2018.
If you’re pregnant, have a baby or are considering children and need help, contact the THRIVE program.