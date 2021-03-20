      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

Latest Ohioan Charged in Capitol Riot From Bucyrus

Mar 20, 2021 @ 8:59am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Yet another Ohio arrest in connection with the deadly Capitol riot from back in January.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Cleveland says 31-year-old Ethan Seitz of Bucyrus was arrested Friday, charged federally with ‘entering a restricted building’ and other counts.

Seitz is seen inside and just outside the Capitol building on images provided by the feds.

His case is being handled in a Washington DC federal courtroom.

He is free on bond.

Popular Posts
grocery giveback graphic
$400 In Free Groceries? We've Got Your Chances To Win!
Stop Posting Your Vaccine Cards On Social Media
77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline
A "Friends"-Inspired Ice Cream Is Coming That Tastes Like Nostalgia In A Pint