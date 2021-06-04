Latest Vax a Million Winners Had Plans for Money, Scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The latest Ohio Vax a Million winners had plans for their winnings.
Like college scholarship winner Zoie Vincent of Mayfield Village near Cleveland.
The high school senior eventually wants to go to medical school and become a pediatrician.
As for million dollar winner Johnathon Carlyle of Toledo, he hopes to establish a permanent home for his girlfriend and their five-month-old child.
If you haven’t registered yet, the deadline is Sunday night for next week’s drawings.