Laura Dern, Emma Stone and all the other celebs spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour kicked off last weekend in Glendale, Arizona, which symbolically renamed itself Swift City in her honor. And while getting a major city to temporarily rename itself is a big honor, wait until you hear who went to see her perform.

Laura Dern, who starred in Taylor’s “Bejeweled” music video, shared a snap of herself hanging out with the hitmaker at her concert. She captioned it, “Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found family.”

Incidentally, her other “Bejeweled” music video co-stars, HAIM, were also in attendance. Taylor has been crowned the symbolic fourth sister of the rock band, which is comprised of three siblings. They collaborated on the song “no body, no crime” off of the evermore album. Taylor also hopped on a remix of HAIM’s 2021 song “Gasoline.”

Model Gigi Hadid, who previously told E! News she becomes “a psychopath at a Taylor show,” was caught by a TikToker’s camera singing along to “King of My Heart.”

Some eagle-eyed TikTokers also spotted Emma Stone at Taylor’s concert, and took viral videos of the Cruella star dancing and singing along to “You Belong with Me” and “Fearless.” The two met in 2008, and Stone famously brought Taylor as her date to the premiere of her 2010 movie Easy A.

Danica Patrick, a former NASCAR driver, shared photos on Instagram of her hanging out at the concert. In addition, Scream actress Samara Weaving took to her Instagram Story to share highlights of Taylor’s concert.

Taylor’s tour set list includes 44 songs — with segments dedicated to highlighting the most beloved hits across her 10 studio albums — and runs roughly three hours.

