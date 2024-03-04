Lauren Daigle ending Kaleidoscope Tour, starting Kaleidoscope Nights tour

Lauren Daigle is simultaneously making plans to end one tour and start another.

The singer’s Kaleidoscope Tour, which first kicked off in September 2023, will end June 12 with a newly announced show at the Cajundome in her hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. She’ll then head to Europe for her first shows there since 2019, and then it’s back to the U.S. for a round of newly announced arena dates, which she’s calling the Kaleidoscope Nights tour.

That tour starts July 31 in Macon, Georgia, and is currently set to wrap up September 5 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tickets for those new shows will go on sale March 8 at laurendaigle.com/tour.

The Kaleidoscope and Kaleidoscope Nights tours come in support of Lauren’s self-titled album, which was released in two parts: one in May 2023 and one in September 2023. The project features her hit “Thank God I Do.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.