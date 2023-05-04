Lauren Spencer Smith’s debut album, ‘Mirror,’ coming July 14

After releasing hits like “Fingers Crossed” and “Flowers” and racking up over 1 billion global streams, Lauren Spencer Smith has finally announced her debut full-length album. Mirror will arrive July 14.

In a statement, Lauren says of the 15-track album, “I’ve been working on [it] for years. It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I can put into words. It tells a story of reflection, healing and growth.”

The Canadian singer/songwriter adds, “I went through a hard breakup, and the album tells the story of that all, the journey of that and now being in a more happy relationship. The title comes from the one thing in my life that’s seen me in every emotion through that journey — my bedroom and bathroom mirror.”

The album will include Lauren’s recent singles “Best Friend Breakup” and “Fantasy,” for which she teamed up with GAYLE and Em Beihold. No other details are available.

