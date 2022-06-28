Lauv releases “Kids Are Born Stars,” reveals song is about “getting back in touch” with younger self
Lauv is connecting with his inner child through his new music. He released the track “Kids Are Born Stars” on Tuesday, which gives fans a glimpse into his childhood.
The upbeat track is about a girl Lauv crushed on when he was a middle schooler and how he shared his prophesy that he was “going to be a really big star.” The music video sees the current version of the singer interacting with his younger self and helping him recover from a broken heart.
The song and its music video are also nostalgia bombs, with respective references to defunct messaging services, as well as featuring styles from the early aughts.
“When I started making this album, I was doing a lot of inner child meditation work and this song was me getting back in touch with my 8th grade self and giving him a little dose of confidence because Lord knows he would’ve needed it back then,” Lauv said in a statement. “As an adult I had lost touch with my sense of confidence too and making this song and the whole album helped me get back in touch with the person I really am.”
The “I Like Me Better” singer also teased his upcoming album, All 4 Nothing, which drops later this summer.
He said, “My album ‘All 4 Nothing’ curates an energy of openness, wonder, and excitement, but also vulnerability and realness. I hope it opens up a vortex to something you haven’t felt in a while—a place where you can build yourself up from.”
The album, which is the follow-up to his 2020 work How I’m Feeling, is expected August 5.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.