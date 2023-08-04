Lauv’s new era begins with “Love U Like That”

It’s the start of a new era for Lauv, who’s back with a brand-new single called “Love U Like That.”

In a statement, Lauv says he’s “insanely proud” of the new song, adding that it’s “a song about realizing you’re into something you didn’t think you were into and empowering yourself to go for it and not judge yourself and let society or ideas sway you from it.”

“It’s the beginning of a journey, it’s a proud start,” he notes. The single is the follow up to Lauv’s 2022 album All 4 Nothing, which featured the singles “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” and “26.”

“I love you like that/everything you do just turns me on/I love you like/body on my mind/like all night long,” Lauv sings in the sensual, uptempo love song. “Six o’clock in the mornin’, babe/Want you more than yesterday/Used to judge myself/ now I don’t care ’cause, hey/I love you like that.”

This month and September, Lauv will be touring Asia, and in October, he heads to Europe and then Australia. On November 3, he’s back in North America to perform at the Loveloud Festival in Salt Lake City; he’ll also do two shows in Mexico.

