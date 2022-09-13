“Lavender” edition of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ comes with three bonus tracks

Republic/TAS Rights Management

As if offering four different colored vinyl versions of her upcoming album Midnights wasn’t enough, Taylor Swift‘s announced yet another version of her album, and this one comes with bonus tracks.

The “Lavender” edition of the album, available in both vinyl and CD, is a Target exclusive with three bonus tracks. Target is taking preorders for both versions now, which come with a lyric booklet featuring never-before-seen photos, plus “unique collectible disc artwork.”

Taylor had previously announced Moonstone Blue, Jade Green, Mahogany and Blood Moon vinyl versions of the album, which is coming out October 21.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.