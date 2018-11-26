Lawmaker Unhappy With “One Size Fits All” Graduation Standard

(WHBC) – State Representative Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Legislature is considering extending alternative pathways to help more students meet the new high school graduation requirements.

He says the new standards, which will affect the 2019 graduating class, are causing much consternation locally and across the state.

The Canton Republican says it’s estimated that 38 percent of Ohio high school seniors won’t graduate.

He says graduation requirements shouldn’t be a “one size fits all” standard.

“It’s not right to say all students have to meet one specific, rigid standard,” Schuring told Canton’s Morning News.

Schuring says they’re looking at some alternative pathways to help more students graduate.

“For instance we’re looking at taking into account the attendance of the student, if the students gets good grades and if the student participates in some sort of community service program — those would be other things that would be considered to lead to the graduation of the senior.”

He says their alternative pathways plan needs to come with a long term plan.

“Not one where students and parents and teachers have to worry each year if we’re gonna change something and create yet another standard they have to adhere to.”

