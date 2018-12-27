Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto Of Gun Bill
Dec 27, 2018 @ 2:16 PM

(ONN) – A bill broadening gun-owner rights has become law in Ohio, after the Republican-led state legislature overrode GOP Governor John Kasich’s veto.

The Senate voted 21-11 on Thursday to reject Kasich’s decision to strike down the bill. That followed a House override earlier in the day.

Senators had hoped to address Kasich’s objections by stripping the bill’s so-called stand-your-ground language, but he vetoed the legislation anyway.

Kasich opposed language shifting the burden of proof in self-defense cases from defendants to prosecutors.

He also criticized lawmakers for refusing to debate a “red flag” law allowing gun rights to be temporarily stripped from people who show warning signs of violence.

