Lawmakers Returning For Veto Override Sessions

(ONN) – Ohio lawmakers will be getting back to work to try to override some of the vetoes made by Governor Kasich.

The Ohio Senate will reconvene on Thursday, and the Ohio House on Friday.

One of the three items they’ll work on first is Senate Bill 296, which would increase benefits for deceased first responders’ families.

The governor says he vetoed it because the bill included pay raises for lawmakers and other elected officials.

Also on the agenda; the ‘Heartbeat Bill’, which would have banned abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

Senators will also work to reinstate House Bill 228, which would shift the burden of proof in self defense cases from the shooter to the prosecution.

So, what does it take to override a veto by the governor?

In the Senate, 20 out of the 33 members must vote for the override.

For the House, 60 of the 99 members must be on board.

