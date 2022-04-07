Lawrence Man Charged in Incident That Leaves Maryland Man Unconscious
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man from out-of-town lies in a Canton hospital, unconscious for the last week.
This, ever since being knocked to the ground and hitting his head on the sidewalk outside a downtown Canton bar.
36-year-old Ryan Lash is from Westminster Maryland.
It’s not known what might have led up to the assault.
Jail and court records indicate 22-year-old Brandon Cricks of Lawrence Township turned himself in to Canton police on Monday.
He’s charged with felonious assault.
That incident on the sidewalk along Cleveland Avenue near Third Street NW last week.
His sister has set up a GoFundMe account in his name.