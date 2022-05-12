      Weather Alert

Lawrence Officer Honored at Annual Peace Officers Memorial

May 12, 2022 @ 4:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly 500 police officers in this country have died from COVID-19.

One of them was honored Wednesday at the annual Stark County Peace Officers Memorial outside the sheriff’s office.

Lawrence Township Officer Sean VanDenberg died on Christmas Day last year.

He became ill after transporting a prisoner who had the virus to the jail.

Officer VanDenberg’s name and the names of the other 18 officers lost in the line of duty in the county since 1902 were read aloud at the memorial.

