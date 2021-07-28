Lawrence Township Special Election: Fire District Seeks Renewal of Two Levies
LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lawrence Township voters have a special election next Tuesday.
The township’s fire district is seeking renewal of two levies for five years each, one at 1.9 mills and the other at .5 mills.
Lawrence Township Fire Chief Mark Stewart says the two levies cost a homeowner with $100,000 in valuation about $84 a year, and there’s no tax increase.
the funding supports the $815,000 annual budget of the fire district with its 62 part-time employees.
The district covers all of Lawrence Township except Canal Fulton, though the two do have agreements covering staffing and building usage.
Early voting is underway now at the Board of Elections office in Canton.