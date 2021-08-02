      Weather Alert

Lawrence Voters Head to Polls for Fire District Renewal Levies

Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:50am

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a special election Tuesday in Stark County.

But, only Lawrence Township registered voters can take part.

The Lawrence Township Fire District is seeking renewal of two levies.

One is at 1.9 mills and the other at .5.

Both are up for another five years.

They may be a fire district in name, but the vast majority of the calls they respond to are for emergency medical services.

And, Fire Chief Mark Stewart says their call volume is up 18-percent over the last five years.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

