Lawsuit Claims Bagel Bites Don’t Contain Enough Real Cheese or Tomato Sauce
As the classic theme goes, “When you have pizza on a bagel, you can have pizza any time.” But what if the ingredients aren’t really there? A lawsuit claims that Bagel Bites don’t contain enough cheese and tomato sauce as hyped up on the product’s box.
The lawsuit claims, “the Product does not contain ‘real’ mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, as these foods are understood and expected by consumers.” The lawsuit also claims that thickeners and fillers are being used. Kraft Heinz Food Company, who produces Bagel Bites, says the lawsuit “lacks merit.”
Do you eat Bagel Bites? Do you care about the quality of the ingredients in Bagel Bites?