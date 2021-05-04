      Weather Alert

Lawsuit Claims Bagel Bites Don’t Contain Enough Real Cheese or Tomato Sauce

May 4, 2021 @ 3:47pm

As the classic theme goes, “When you have pizza on a bagel, you can have pizza any time.” But what if the ingredients aren’t really there? A lawsuit claims that Bagel Bites don’t contain enough cheese and tomato sauce as hyped up on the product’s box.

The lawsuit claims, “the Product does not contain ‘real’ mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, as these foods are understood and expected by consumers.” The lawsuit also claims that thickeners and fillers are being used.  Kraft Heinz Food Company, who produces Bagel Bites, says the lawsuit “lacks merit.”

Do you eat Bagel Bites? Do you care about the quality of the ingredients in Bagel Bites?

Popular Posts
Cadbury Doesn’t Want You To Buy Cadbury Chocolate
Elliot Page Talks About Coming Out As Transgender
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Looking To Get More Tips At Work, Here Are The Jobs That Give Them
Tiffany & Co Launches Engagement Rings for Men
Cheetos, Doritos Face Off in ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Social Media Contest