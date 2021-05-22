      Weather Alert

Leah Remini accepted to NYU at 50

May 22, 2021 @ 10:58am

Leah Remini is proving that it’s never too late. The actress has announced that at 50 years old, she’s been accepted into NYU.  She revealed that she was in tears after getting notified and she’s always desperately wanted a higher education.

She adds, “This is one of the last chunks of my life that I am taking back for myself from Scientology. It took a lot for me to take this step, for fear that I was not smart enough, not worthy enough, not able to do the work that will be required, my age…. I did it anyway.” What advice would you give Leah about college?

