LeBron Developing TV Series Based On ‘Serial’ Podcast
LeBron James will have a hand in the third season of the Serial podcast. James will be developing the third season of the popular true crime podcast into a limited television series for HBO. James will act as executive producer for the season, which will cover Cleveland, Ohio’s criminal justice system and its impact on everyone involved in a case.
No release date has been announced. Would you watch this TV version of Serial? Do you think it’s cool that LeBron is involved in so many different projects other than basketball? Or should he just focus on playing?