Leftovers Leave Student With Worse Ending Than An Upset Stomach

Popular YouTube doctor, Dr. Bernard, is warning people of the importance of proper food refrigeration. A college student in Belgium died after eating spaghetti that had been cooked 5 days earlier and was left out on the counter.

The student, named “A.J.,” heated the food up in the microwave before he ate it and became seriously ill. His parents found him dead at home the very next day. The food had grown a harmful bacteria that attacked A.J.’s liver. The clip describing “A.J.’s” case has been viewed close to 2 million times.