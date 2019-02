It was senior night at North Polk High School in Iowa and it was the final few minutes of the game. Senior Clay Warner is called the Heart and Soul of North Polk. He had not played in a game all year. He is legally blind and has cerebral palsy and loves basketball. So at the end of the game the coach put him in, he got the ball, took the shot and sunk it! The entire gym erupted in cheers and even the other team’s players applauded him.