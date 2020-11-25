Legislature Approves, Governor Signs Another Extension for Driver’s Licenses, Etc
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Still driving around with that expired license since March?
You’re good.
The governor just signed a bill that extends the expiration date on driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and identification cards another seven months, through July 1st of next year.
Many of the services are available at the website.
