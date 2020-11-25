      Weather Alert

Legislature Approves, Governor Signs Another Extension for Driver’s Licenses, Etc

Nov 25, 2020 @ 4:23am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Still driving around with that expired license since March?

You’re good.

The governor just signed a bill that extends the expiration date on driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and identification cards another seven months, through July 1st of next year.

Many of the services are available at the website.

If you still choose to visit a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office, click here first to get in line.

Popular Posts
Local Teacher Makes Plea, Gives Inside Look On Classroom Conditions
multiple pizzas on display
Pizza Shop Worker's Lie Sends 1.7 Million Into Lockdown
Starbucks Holiday Cup
Walmart Is Selling Starbucks Cup Ornaments That Are Filled With Hot Chocolate
face masks COVID
CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving
wonder woman film poster
Wonder Woman 1984 Hitting HBO Max Same Day It's In Theaters-At No Extra Cost!