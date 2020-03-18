      Breaking News
Dr. Acton: "This is Why What You are Doing Makes All the Difference."

Legislature Called Back, Governor Still Wants New June 2 Election Date

Mar 18, 2020 @ 6:22am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite the good job Governor Mike DeWine has been credited with doing with the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio, he’s hearing criticism for his last-minute handling of the election cancellation.

DeWine said during Tuesday’s daily media briefing that he’s making decisions on constantly-updating information.

He says he wants the election to wait until June 2nd, with plenty of time for absentee voting.

The General Assembly is being called back to work on that issue.

