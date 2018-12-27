Legislature Fails To Override “Heartbeat Bill” Veto

(ONN) – Republican lawmakers hoping to give Ohio one of the most far-reaching abortion restrictions in the country have fallen one vote short of overriding the governor’s veto of the bill.

The bill would have banned abortions once the first fetal heartbeat is detected.

That can be as soon as six weeks into pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant.

Term-limited GOP Governor John Kasich had said in his veto message that the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” is unconstitutional, and that enacting it would prompt a costly and unsuccessful court battle.

The House voted Thursday to override the veto during rare post-Christmas voting sessions.

But the following Senate vote was 19-13, just short of the 20 votes needed to override the veto.