Lego Is Designing ‘Braille Bricks’ For Blind Children
By Sarah
|
May 6, 2019 @ 6:23 AM

Nearly every child on Earth loves playing with Legos – even kids who are blind or visually impaired. That’s why the company is rolling out a new set of “Braille Bricks” just for them.
Each Braille Brick will have studs matching the numbers and letters in the Braille alphabet. They will aslo feature a printed letter or number so teachers and family members can learn along with the child.
The best part? ‘Braille Bricks’ will be fully compatible with other Lego bricks. The 250-piece set will launch sometime in 2020, and select schools will be given a set for free.

