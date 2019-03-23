Lemonade finally LEGAL?

With summer on its way, it’s hard to forget that lemonade stands are still considered illegal. In the land of the “American Dream” children are not able to sell lemonade without a business license. That is, until now…

This Wednesday, The Texas House passed a bill allowing children to sell lemonade legally. The bill, sponsored by Texas Rep. Matt Krause, legalizes temporary lemonade stands and other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on both private property or public parks.

Some are even calling it “Lemonade Freedom Day”. Colorado has also followed with their own bills and is hopeful that other states will follow.

