Leona Lewis is pregnant, expecting first baby with husband Dennis Jauch

Mar 24, 2022 @ 8:59am

Leona Lewis is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, the “Bleeding Love” singer announced that she’s expecting, sharing a stunning photo of herself in a form-fitting black dress that showed off her growing baby bump.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” she captioned the Instagram post

Lewis’ husband Dennis Jauch also announced the news, sharing the same photo and captioning it, “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer.”

“You’re one hot a** Mama,” he added, 

This is the first child for Lewis, 36, and Jauch, 33. The couple wed in 2019. 

