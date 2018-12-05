Les Moonves Had an “On Call” Employee

According to a CBS investigation, former CEO Les Moonves had some questionable things happening during his tenure.

The investigation reportedly has found evidence that Moonves engaged in “multiple acts of serious sexual misconduct in and outside of the workplace before and after he came to CBS.”

According to the 60 page report, Moonves had at least four CBS employees that he received oral sex from and one was allegedly “on call” and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The report stands by the fact that CBS did the right thing by terminating him from his role as CEO of CBS.